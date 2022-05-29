UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 5 Times - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, five shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. In the province of Aleppo - four attacks, in the province of Latakia - one attack," Zhuravlyov said.

He added that a Syrian soldier had been wounded in Latakia by sniper fire at Syrian government troops near the village of Akch-Baer.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

