UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once In Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once in Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"In the province of Aleppo, as a result of artillery shelling carried out by terrorists.

.. on the positions of government forces... one Syrian serviceman was wounded," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

20 minutes ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

1 hour ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.