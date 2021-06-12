UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Transfer Armored Vehicles To 2 Localities In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Terrorists Transfer Armored Vehicles to 2 Localities in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Armed terrorist groups are transferring armored vehicles to two localities in Syria's Idlib, and the Syrian government forces report a sharp increase in the number of shellings from those areas, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"Illegal armed groups in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone are transferring militant units and armored vehicles to the area of the Saan and Majdaliya localities in Idlib province. According to the command of the Syrian government forces, the number of attacks carried out by militants of terrorist groups from the indicated area at the positions of the Syrian armed forces in the directions of Rueiha, Jubas and Saraqib has sharply increased," Kulit said.

