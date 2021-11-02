UrduPoint.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Downplays Deal To Supply Cars To Hertz

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:31 PM

Tesla's Elon Musk downplays deal to supply cars to Hertz

Tesla shares sunk in early trading on Tuesday after founder Elon Musk cast doubt on a deal to supply Hertz with rental cars

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Tesla shares sunk in early trading on Tuesday after founder Elon Musk cast doubt on a deal to supply Hertz with rental cars.

The Hertz announcement last week of an agreement for Tesla to supply the car rental firm with 100,000 of its electric autos helped push Musk's company to a $1 trillion market valuation alongside tech titans like Amazon, microsoft, Google and Apple.

But Musk on Monday said no agreement had been finalized.

"If any of this is based on Hertz, I'd like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet," Musk tweeted in response to a chart showing Tesla's share price ascending.

"Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."Tesla shares were trading 2.3 percent lower just after the open on Wall Street.

Separately, the US National highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday announced the recall of nearly 12,000 Tesla cars due to errors with their communication software.

Related Topics

Google Company Car Traffic Same Price Elon Musk Apple Market Agreement Share Tesla

Recent Stories

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

17 minutes ago
 Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partne ..

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership with 23 more destination ..

18 minutes ago
 16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives largest ever ..

16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives largest ever number of submissions

33 minutes ago
 California Man Jailed for 25 Years in Political Ra ..

California Man Jailed for 25 Years in Political Rally Bomb Plot Case - US Justic ..

1 minute ago
 US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

1 minute ago
 US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.