Thailand Lifts Coronavirus State of Emergency, Entry Restrictions

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Thailand is lifting the state of emergency introduced in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a government decree.

The state of emergency is being lifted starting Saturday, October 1, and all entry restrictions will no longer apply.

Tourists are not required to present negative coronavirus test results upon arrival in Thailand, starting October 1.

COVID-19 in Thailand is now considered an endemic infection, and is equated in status with the common flu, according to a government decision made on September 23.

Mandatory mask wearing has been canceled throughout the country, but can be introduced in public transport by decision or recommendation of regional authorities or administrations of transport companies.