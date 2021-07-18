UrduPoint.com
Thailand Limits Domestic Travel As Virus Cases Surge

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Thailand Limits Domestic Travel as Virus Cases Surge

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Thai civil aviation authority CAAT said it would suspend most domestic flights starting Wednesday, after the nation reported record numbers of COVID-19 cases for three straight days.

Flights to and from Bangkok and a dozen high-risk regions labeled as "dark red" will be halted indefinitely, until the epidemic situation improves, CAAT chief Suttipong Kongpool said.

Exemptions will be made for medical emergencies and vaccinated travelers going to resort islands designated by the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus tourism recovery programs.

The Southeast Asian country was hit by a third wave of coronavirus in April, driven by more transmissible Alpha and Delta variants. Recent weeks saw daily totals surpass 10,000 cases, with more than 100 people dying every day.

