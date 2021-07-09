Thailand Reimposes Curfew, Other Curbs in 'Red Zones' Over COVID Surge - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Thailand has decided once again to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions, including a nighttime curfew starting July 12, in some parts of the country witnessing a surge in infections, national coronavirus response center assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said on Friday.

The decision was made as the daily number of COVID-19 cases gradually approaches 10,000, the official told a briefing, adding that the curbs will be in force for two weeks.

The measures include a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (from 14:00 to 21:00 GMT), the closure of all shopping centers and non-essential shops, a reduction in public transport hours, as well as a ban on travel between provinces.

Additionally, all educational institutions are set to switch to virtual, while government agencies and private enterprises are advised to transfer as many employees as possible to remote work, the official said.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the response center approved the National Security Council's proposal to extend the state of emergency until September 31. The current emergency is set to expire on July 31.