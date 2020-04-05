Thailand Reports 102 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 2,169 With 23 Fatalities

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Thailand has grown by 102 to a total of 2,169, including 23 fatalities, the national COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

"We have registered 102 new cases of the infection. Three more people have died. The COVID-19 toll since the outbreak's start in Thailand is now 2,169 and the death toll is 23," the response center's spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said at a briefing.

According to the statement, the majority of all Thai cases contracted the coronavirus either from those who returned from abroad, or in already known clusters of infection within the country.

Among the three new fatalities the spokesperson listed an 84-year old Swiss national, a 46-year old Thai national with a recent travel history in the United Kingdom, and 30-year old Thai national who had contracted the virus locally.

The spokesperson said 60 private hospitals, accounting for 31 percent of all available beds in infectious and intensive care units, were now ready to treat patients on par with the public and military hospitals.

The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded the landmark of one million cases and the death toll is close to 57,000, according to the World Health Organization.