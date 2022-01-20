Thailand Resumes Quarantine-Free Entry for Vaccinated Tourists From February 1 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Thai Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to resume the Test & Go quarantine-free entry program for vaccinated tourists from all countries starting February 1, modified due to the spread of the the Omicron strain, media reported on Thursday.

Thailand suspended the Test & Go program, which allows vaccinated tourists to move freely around Thailand after a negative PCR test, on January 7 amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Before that, the program was available to visitors from 63 countries.

According to Thailand's The Nation newspaper, tourists will be required to present negative PCR test results received no earlier than 72 hours before their arrival in the country. Visitors will also be required to take COVID-19 tests upon arrival and on theie fifth day in the country.

In addition, foreigners will have to book a hotel room for at least five days, the report said. Children under six will reportedly be exempt from testing.

Unvaccinated tourists will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine in special hotels at their own expense.

If test results for COVID-19 are positive, tourists will be brought to hospital for treatment covered by health insurance worth $50,000, which they must purchase before traveling.

Under the original scheme of the Test & Go entry program, travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 were required to book a hotel for just one night. Moreover, they were allowed to move freely in the country if testing negative upon arrival.