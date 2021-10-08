UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Consumer Confidence Improves For 1st Time In 7 Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

Thailand's consumer confidence improves for 1st time in 7 months

Thailand's consumer confidence index rose to 41.4 in September, moving up for the first time in seven months, as easing COVID-19 restrictions led to improving consumption and tourism activities, a survey showed Thursday

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Thailand's consumer confidence index rose to 41.4 in September, moving up for the first time in seven months, as easing COVID-19 restrictions led to improving consumption and tourism activities, a survey showed Thursday.

The reading climbed from 39.6 recorded in August, according to Thanawat Polwichai, director of the Economic and business Forecasting Center at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Thanawat attributed the increase to the easing of restriction measures at the beginning of last month as the government tried to support the struggling economy.

The improvement in the country's COVID-19 situation, the government's stimulus measures and the implementation of tourism reopening pilot schemes on the islands of Phuket and Samui also helped bolster consumer confidence, he said.

He added that the index would have been much stronger if having not been weighed by concerns over floods and rapid increase in oil prices.

Thanawat said that if the country's COVID-19 situation continues to improve while vaccination rate keeps rising, consumers' confidence would continue to pick up in the coming months.

The UTCC expected the country's economy to expand by 1 to 1.5 percent this year if there is no further wave of COVID-19 infection surge.

Related Topics

Business Oil Phuket Reading Chamber August September Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Prof ..

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Professionals Programme

10 minutes ago
 Missionary schools playing role in progress, prosp ..

Missionary schools playing role in progress, prosperity of country: BZU VC

2 minutes ago
 Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Baza ..

Advisor directs PHA to enhance beauty of Raja Bazar, install dancing foundations ..

2 minutes ago
 Protein vital for proper growth of human brain, bo ..

Protein vital for proper growth of human brain, body: experts

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Congratulates Russian, Filipino Journalis ..

UN Chief Congratulates Russian, Filipino Journalists on Receiving Nobel Peace Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey community in Kosovo to be represented in b ..

Turkey community in Kosovo to be represented in best way possible

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.