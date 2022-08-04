UrduPoint.com

The General Secretariat Of The Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes The Extension Of Truce In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the Extension of Truce in Yemen

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the agreement to extend the armistice in Yemen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -4th Aug, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the agreement to extend the armistice in Yemen.

The General Secretariat reiterates its support for the efforts made by the United Nations and its Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The General Secretariat also appreciates the efforts made by the Government of Saudi Arabia to reach a sustainable political solution to the crisis, based on the GCC Initiative and its Implementation Mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.

The General Secretariat reaffirms the OIC support for Yemen to alleviate the suffering of its people and achieve their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and development.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Yemen Saudi Arabia Government Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

30 seconds ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

4 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

4 minutes ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

41 minutes ago
 PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.