The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the Extension of Truce in Yemen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -4th Aug, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the agreement to extend the armistice in Yemen.

The General Secretariat reiterates its support for the efforts made by the United Nations and its Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The General Secretariat also appreciates the efforts made by the Government of Saudi Arabia to reach a sustainable political solution to the crisis, based on the GCC Initiative and its Implementation Mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216.

The General Secretariat reaffirms the OIC support for Yemen to alleviate the suffering of its people and achieve their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and development.