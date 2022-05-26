The Netherlands Would Need Assurances From Russia to Escort Ukrainian Grain - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Netherlands would mull the possibility to join a coalition to send warships to escort Ukrainian grain supplies but would need assurances from Russia and, "ideally, involvement from Turkey," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

UK media earlier reported that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has endorsed the idea of creating a multinational naval coalition to enable Ukraine's grain exports, now halted due to the Odessa port blockage.

"If there is any way to make it happen, and if the Netherlands were asked to play a part, of course I would be very happy to be part of such an alliance. But we're not there yet unfortunately," Ollongren told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Creating a so-called sea corridor would require a "real assurance" from Russia that it would cooperate and allow ships to travel; Turkey's involvement is also important, she said, with account for the country's efforts to maintain dialogue with Moscow and Kiev.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.