UrduPoint.com

The Netherlands Would Need Assurances From Russia To Escort Ukrainian Grain - Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 08:10 AM

The Netherlands Would Need Assurances From Russia to Escort Ukrainian Grain - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Netherlands would mull the possibility to join a coalition to send warships to escort Ukrainian grain supplies but would need assurances from Russia and, "ideally, involvement from Turkey," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

UK media earlier reported that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has endorsed the idea of creating a multinational naval coalition to enable Ukraine's grain exports, now halted due to the Odessa port blockage.

"If there is any way to make it happen, and if the Netherlands were asked to play a part, of course I would be very happy to be part of such an alliance. But we're not there yet unfortunately," Ollongren told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Creating a so-called sea corridor would require a "real assurance" from Russia that it would cooperate and allow ships to travel; Turkey's involvement is also important, she said, with account for the country's efforts to maintain dialogue with Moscow and Kiev.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Odessa Donetsk Kiev Alliance United Kingdom Belarus Switzerland Netherlands February Media From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

7 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

7 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

7 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

7 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

7 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.