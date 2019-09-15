UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Syrians Return To Idlib, Hama Provinces Via Humanitarian Corridor - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Thousands of Syrians Return to Idlib, Hama Provinces Via Humanitarian Corridor - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Several thousand civilians have returned to their home villages in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Hama via the Suran humanitarian corridor, a state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

On August 22, the Syrian Foreign Ministry opened a military-protected humanitarian corridor in the village of Suran in the north of Hama.

According to Ikhbariya tv channel, thousands of citizens have left the areas controlled by militants and returned to their villages, liberated by the Syrian army, in the north of Hama province and in the south of Idlib province.

In August, the Syrian government conducted a military operation during which it seized parts of Hama and Idlib provinces that had been controlled by militants since 2014, including the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun and an access to the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.

Related Topics

Militants Army Syria Damascus Idlib Aleppo August Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

26 minutes ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment co ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

56 minutes ago

C4IR UAE, World Economic Forum launch blockchain a ..

1 hour ago

GITEX to showcase next-gen technologies for busine ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.