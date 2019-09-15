Thousands of Syrians Return to Idlib, Hama Provinces Via Humanitarian Corridor - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Several thousand civilians have returned to their home villages in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Hama via the Suran humanitarian corridor, a state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

On August 22, the Syrian Foreign Ministry opened a military-protected humanitarian corridor in the village of Suran in the north of Hama.

According to Ikhbariya tv channel, thousands of citizens have left the areas controlled by militants and returned to their villages, liberated by the Syrian army, in the north of Hama province and in the south of Idlib province.

In August, the Syrian government conducted a military operation during which it seized parts of Hama and Idlib provinces that had been controlled by militants since 2014, including the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun and an access to the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.