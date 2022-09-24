UrduPoint.com

Three Chinese Nationals Dead After Boat Sank In Cambodian Waters - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Three Chinese Nationals Dead After Boat Sank in Cambodian Waters - Reports

Three Chinese nationals were found dead and 30 others were rescued after a wooden boat carrying 41 people sank near the Cambodian town of Sihanoukville on Thursday, Cambodian media said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Three Chinese nationals were found dead and 30 others were rescued after a wooden boat carrying 41 people sank near the Cambodian town of Sihanoukville on Thursday, Cambodian media said.

An operation has been underway to locate and rescue survivors. Eight people remain missing as of Saturday, the Khmer Times cited the administration of the southwestern Preah Sihanouk province as saying.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday that China was in close contact with Cambodia over the incident.

China asked Cambodia to conduct an "all-out" search.

The group left China by speedboat on September 11 and boarded the wooden boat a week later, according to the Cambodian daily. The vessel capsized and sank in a storm. Two Cambodian guides were saved by another boat but the Chinese passengers were abandoned.

Sihanoukville is a former fishing village that has gained regional notoriety as a gambling hub. Cambodian human traffickers have been reportedly luring people from China to work illegally at local casinos.

Related Topics

Dead Storm China Cambodia Hub September Media From

Recent Stories

US, Albania, Ukraine Requesting UNSC Meeting on Tu ..

US, Albania, Ukraine Requesting UNSC Meeting on Tuesday to Discuss Referendums - ..

4 minutes ago
 Pak Army, respective departments carry on relief, ..

Pak Army, respective departments carry on relief, rehabilitation work in flood a ..

4 minutes ago
 Head of court-made citizen committee visits tent c ..

Head of court-made citizen committee visits tent city in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

4 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to provide relief to people i ..

Govt taking measures to provide relief to people in flood hit areas of Balochist ..

28 minutes ago
 Altaf Tai elected as chairman Association of Build ..

Altaf Tai elected as chairman Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.