Three Chinese Nationals Dead After Boat Sank in Cambodian Waters - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Three Chinese nationals were found dead and 30 others were rescued after a wooden boat carrying 41 people sank near the Cambodian town of Sihanoukville on Thursday, Cambodian media said.

An operation has been underway to locate and rescue survivors. Eight people remain missing as of Saturday, the Khmer Times cited the administration of the southwestern Preah Sihanouk province as saying.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday that China was in close contact with Cambodia over the incident.

China asked Cambodia to conduct an "all-out" search.

The group left China by speedboat on September 11 and boarded the wooden boat a week later, according to the Cambodian daily. The vessel capsized and sank in a storm. Two Cambodian guides were saved by another boat but the Chinese passengers were abandoned.

Sihanoukville is a former fishing village that has gained regional notoriety as a gambling hub. Cambodian human traffickers have been reportedly luring people from China to work illegally at local casinos.