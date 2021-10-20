Three Killed, Two Injured in Shooting in US State of Wisconsin - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Three people were killed and two severely injured in a shooting in the United States city of Kenosha in the state of Wisconsin, Kenosha Police Department (KPD) said Wednesday.

"KPD is on the scene of a shooting near the 600 of 40th place. We can confirm that three are deceased.

Two more victims were transported to hospitals, one via Flight For Life. Both are critical. KPD believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community," the KPD said on Twitter.

The KPD noted that police officers were not involved in the shooting and are yet to pursue any suspects.

A further investigation into the events of the shooting is in progress.