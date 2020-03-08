UrduPoint.com
Three New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Russia - Operational Staff

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Three New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Russia - Operational Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russia has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who visited Italy within the past fortnight, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, Russia registered three cases of the coronavirus infection among Russian citizens - one case is in Kaliningrad Region, one case is in Belgorod  Region, one is in Moscow Region," the center said.

All the three have recently returned from Italy, one of the hotbeds of the epidemic, and are currently hospitalized. Meanwhile, people who contacted with them are being placed under medical supervision, the center added.

New cases bring the total toll of those infected with the virus in Russia to 17.

