Three People Killed, 36,000 Evacuated In Malaysia Due To Severe Flooding - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Three people have been killed and 36,000 others were evacuated in Malaysia from the the states worst affected by the recent floods, The Star newspaper reported on Friday, citing the country's Fire and Rescue Department

The flooding started on Wednesday in the southern state of Johor as a result of heavy rains. On Thursday, the flooding spread to a number of neighboring areas.

Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director-General Edwin Galan Teruki said that Johor continued to be the worst-hit state with more than 32,000 evacuated people followed by Pahang (1,844), Negri Sembilan (1,061), Melaka (99) and Sarawak (43), as cited by the newspaper.

Teruki also said that three deaths had been reported so far and that all of them occurred in Johor, as cited in the report.

In December 2022, the Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency said that severe floods had claimed the lives of at least five people, and more than 65,000 were forced to leave their homes.

