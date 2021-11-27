Three People Wounded in Shooting at Mall in US State of North Carolina - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Three people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting at a shopping center in the US state of North Carolina, CBS 17 reported.

According to Durham city councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton, three people were wounded Friday afternoon by gunfire inside Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina.

The report said that the Durham Police Department have detained a suspect in the shooting.

Earlier on Friday, a Durham Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that police were responding to a shooting at the mall, but he did not yet have additional information to provide about the incident.