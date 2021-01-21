UrduPoint.com
Three Soldiers Were Killed After Military Helicopter Crashed In New York

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Three soldiers were killed after military helicopter crashed in New York

New York state Division of Military and Naval Affairs has confirmed that the medical evacuation helicopter crashed while on a routine training mission in upstate New York.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Three soldiers were killed after a military helicopter crashed in New York on Wednesday.

The latest reports said that New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs had confirmed that the medical evacuation helicopter crashed while on a routine training mission in upstate New York.

“Initial probe has revealed that multiple calls for an aircraft in distress came in before the crash happened in Mendon about 17 miles south of Rochester,” a local tv reported.

The aircraft was flying very low before it crashed.

The department said that incident is under investigation; no further information is immediately.

The governor of state directed flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in order to honour the victims.

