Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The border skirmish between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday injured three Tajik soldiers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, the skirmish, which is still ongoing, injured a number of people, including three Tajik soldiers.