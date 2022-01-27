Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting At Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:12 PM
The border skirmish between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday injured three Tajik soldiers, a Sputnik correspondent reported
DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The border skirmish between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday injured three Tajik soldiers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
According to the correspondent, the skirmish, which is still ongoing, injured a number of people, including three Tajik soldiers.