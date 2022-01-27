UrduPoint.com

Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting At Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Three Tajik Soldiers Injured After Shooting at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

The border skirmish between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday injured three Tajik soldiers, a Sputnik correspondent reported

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The border skirmish between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Thursday injured three Tajik soldiers, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, the skirmish, which is still ongoing, injured a number of people, including three Tajik soldiers.

Related Topics

Injured Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border

Recent Stories

India's capital eases curfew as Omicron wave slows ..

India's capital eases curfew as Omicron wave slows

47 seconds ago
 MQM holds protest to observe mourning day in Hyder ..

MQM holds protest to observe mourning day in Hyderabad

49 seconds ago
 Delivery of Quality Education imperative for speed ..

Delivery of Quality Education imperative for speedy uplift of society: AJK Prime ..

51 seconds ago
 National Assembly body approves bill seeking amend ..

National Assembly body approves bill seeking amendment in Article 159 of Constit ..

53 seconds ago
 MoL&J rejects SCBAP press release

MoL&J rejects SCBAP press release

8 minutes ago
 Upper age limit for govt jobs increased from 35 to ..

Upper age limit for govt jobs increased from 35 to 40 in GB

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>