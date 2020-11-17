Thresholds for Viral Infections Incidence Exceeded in 43 Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been exceeded in 43 Russian regions, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"In terms of the entire population, the epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in 43 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Exceeding the weekly thresholds for the incidence of ARVI is observed mainly among the adult population," the watchdog said.

More than 60.2 million people (41.2 percent of the country's population) have already been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.