UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tikhanovskaya Says Belarus Has To Have Normal Relations With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:30 AM

Tikhanovskaya Says Belarus Has to Have Normal Relations With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said her country has to have a normal relationship with Russia, but Moscow should refrain from interfering in Minsk's internal issues.

"We want to continue trade profitable for both countries, we will always be neighbors, and we have to create normal relationship," Tikhanovskaya said at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York on Monday.

The best policy to play a positive role in Belarus for the Kremlin is not to interfere in internal policy, she added.

Tikhanovskaya suggested that the Kremlin may want to stop supporting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, but it does not know how to do that in current circumstances.

Asked to draw parallel between her country and Ukraine at the time of Euro-Maidan in 2014, Tikhanovskaya mentioned a different context of the two situation.

"We can see a lot of parallels, but also we can see a lot of differences. In Belarus, we do not have this anti-Russian or pro-European course. Everything we want is to give people a right to choose whom they want [to be]," she said.

Tikhanovskaya started her visit to the US on July 18. She has already met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Under Secretary Victoria Nuland, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

This week, Tikhanovskaya is expected to meet with UN Security Council representatives. She told her supporters in New York that she wanted to ask them to "have Belarus on the agenda." After her stay in New York, Tikhanovskaya is expected to have meeting in San Francisco from July 28-29, and in Los Angeles from July 30-31.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit San Francisco Victoria Minsk Los Angeles New York Belarus May July From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

3 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

2 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

2 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

2 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

2 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.