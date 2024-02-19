Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Title 'not so realistic' says Tuchel after Bayern's 'horror' week

Bochum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said winning this year's Bundesliga title was "not so realistic right now" after a loss on Sunday which left Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen eight points clear.

The 3-2 defeat at lowly Bochum was Bayern's third reverse in a row, after a 3-0 thumping by Alonso's league leaders and a 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League.

The German champions have not lost three matches in a row since 2015, a run which included semi-final defeats to Barcelona in the Champions League and Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Bayern were 1-0 up after Jamal Musiala's opener, but ended up 3-1 down with 10 minutes remaining, Dayot Upamecano giving away a penalty and picking up a second yellow, having also seen red at Lazio when giving away a spot kick.

A late Harry Kane goal gave Bayern hope but Tuchel said "everything that could go wrong did go wrong" for his side.

Tuchel said his side would continue to fight to close the eight-point gap with Leverkusen with 12 games remaining.

"Last season we believed right until the end and it worked out, so we will do that again."

In the previous campaign, Dortmund were two points clear heading into the final round but drew 2-2 at lowly Mainz, allowing Bayern to claim their 11th straight crown.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has never not won the league title since moving to Munich in 2018, told DAZN "it is difficult to say yes" when asked if his side could still win the Bundesliga.

"Everything speaks against us at the moment. But it's the wrong question to ask ourselves.

"We need to find our game back -- and win our matches."

The Bochum-born Goretzka described his side's week as "like a horror movie which won't end".

Leverkusen play at home to relegation-threatened Mainz on Friday, meaning Bayern could be as much as 11 points behind when they host RB Leipzig on Saturday.

