Tokayev Wins Presidential Election in Kazakhstan With 81.31% of Votes - CEC

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Incumbent Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the snap presidential election in the country with 81.31% of the votes, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov said on Tuesday, citing the final results.

"Tokayev obtained 81.31%," Abdirov said at a CEC meeting, adding that the turnout was 69.44%.

The inauguration will take place on Saturday, the official added.