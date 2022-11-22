UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Wins Presidential Election In Kazakhstan With 81.31% Of Votes - CEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Tokayev Wins Presidential Election in Kazakhstan With 81.31% of Votes - CEC

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Incumbent Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the snap presidential election in the country with 81.31% of the votes,  Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov said on Tuesday, citing the final results.

"Tokayev obtained 81.31%," Abdirov said at a CEC meeting, adding that the turnout was 69.44%.

The inauguration will take place on Saturday, the official added.

