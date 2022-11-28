MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The first foreign visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia after his re-election is of particular importance and the emphasizes nature of the Russian-Kazakh relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Tokayev assumed office as president on Saturday after winning the early presidential election on November 20.

"Today's visit is of particular importance. This is the first visit after the re-election of Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich as president of Kazakhstan. In this sense, of course, it has a symbolic meaning, emphasizing the special nature of our relations. We appreciate it," Putin said at a meeting with Tokayev in Moscow.