Tokyo Coordinating Aid To Help People Affected By Kakhovka Dam Breach - Foreign Ministry

Published June 09, 2023 | 10:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Japan was looking into the scale of damage caused by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and was coordinating emergency aid, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

"Our country is coordinating the issue of emergency assistance to the population affected by the flooding," he told a news conference.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream.

Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and final stage in the cascade of Dnipro HPPs, located in the Kherson Region 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from Nova Kakhovka. Russia and Ukraine have consistently blamed each other for the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP. Moscow has urged the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the plant, citing possible civilian casualties.

