Top Afghan Diplomat Leaves For Tajikistan To Join SCO Meeting On Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Top Afghan Diplomat Leaves for Tajikistan to Join SCO Meeting on Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) An Afghan delegation led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar set off for the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Tuesday to take part in a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) contact group.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, heading a high-level delegation, left for Tajikistan this morning to attend the Fourth Meeting of the Afghanistan Contact Group within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats from Afghanistan and eight SCO member states will discuss the situation in Afghanistan as foreign troops are leaving the country.

"The meeting is aimed at discussing Afghanistan's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, SCO's cooperation with Afghanistan in the joint fight against terrorism and extremism, and the security situation in Afghanistan and its repercussions on regional stability and prosperity," the ministry added.

Afghanistan has been torn by the conflict between government forces and the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive on large cities. Current tensions have flared up as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

