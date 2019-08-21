Top Diplomats of China, Japan, South Korea to Meet in Beijing Ahead of Leaders' Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea will meet in Beijing on Wednesday ahead of the leaders' summit planned later this year.

China's Wang Yi will chair the meeting with South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha and Taro Kono of Japan, the ninth such gathering. Bilateral talks are also planned.

The meeting will mark 20 years of cooperation between the three neighbors. China hopes it will deepen their practical partnership and help prop up peace and security in the region.

The ministerial meeting comes after a three-year break and coincides with a low point in ties between Japan and South Korea. The two are locked in a bitter row over wartime forced labor, which has spilled over into their trade relationship.