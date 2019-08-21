UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Diplomats Of China, Japan, South Korea To Meet In Beijing Ahead Of Leaders' Summit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Top Diplomats of China, Japan, South Korea to Meet in Beijing Ahead of Leaders' Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea will meet in Beijing on Wednesday ahead of the leaders' summit planned later this year.

China's Wang Yi will chair the meeting with South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha and Taro Kono of Japan, the ninth such gathering. Bilateral talks are also planned.

The meeting will mark 20 years of cooperation between the three neighbors. China hopes it will deepen their practical partnership and help prop up peace and security in the region.

The ministerial meeting comes after a three-year break and coincides with a low point in ties between Japan and South Korea. The two are locked in a bitter row over wartime forced labor, which has spilled over into their trade relationship.

Related Topics

China Beijing Japan South Korea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 August 2019

21 minutes ago

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

10 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

10 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

11 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.