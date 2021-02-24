UrduPoint.com
Top French Diplomat Decries Alleged 'System Of Repressions' Toward China's Uyghurs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:18 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday condemned the "institutional system of repressions," which he said was present in China's Xinjiang region and targeted the Muslim Uyghur minority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday condemned the "institutional system of repressions," which he said was present in China's Xinjiang region and targeted the Muslim Uyghur minority.

During his speech at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Le Drian noted that the previous year was marked by a series of significant human rights violations across the globe.

"From the Chinese region of Xinjiang, we have received testimony and supporting documents that demonstrate unjustified actions against Uyghurs, as well as an institutional system of surveillance and repressions on a large scale," Le Drian said via video conference.

Beijing has faced criticism and sanctions from several Western nations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States over systematic rights violations of the Uyghur minority, accusations it denied, branding them as politically-motivated. Besides, the government claims that the camps, where Uyghurs and other minorities reside, were built to provide them with vocational and Chinese language training.

