Top Italian, German Diplomats Discuss Ukraine Border Crisis During Rome Talks

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, spoke on Monday about the crisis on the Ukrainian border and the upcoming security talks between NATO allies and Russia

"The topics of Ukraine, Europe, the crisis between Russia and Ukraine were at the center of our talks this morning, including in the run-up to the important discussions with Moscow that we will be part of together with our allies and partners," Di Maio told reporters.

Baerbock, who came to Rome on Monday for her first official visit since taking office in December, told the news conference she had discussed European security and the EU's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty with Di Maio.

"Hardly any talks today go without us discussing the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine... Clearly, the only way out of the crisis is through dialogue. It is also clear that any new violation by Russia of the Ukrainian sovereignty would have serious consequences," she said.

The German diplomat said EU nations were communicating "almost daily" ahead of this week's US-Russia and Russia-NATO meetings on Monday and Wednesday. EU foreign ministers will discuss the results in-person during a gathering in the French city of Brest on Thursday and Friday.