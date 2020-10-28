UrduPoint.com
Top Russian Delegation Arrives In Beirut, Holds Meeting With Lebanese President

A high-level Russian delegation led by Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev has arrived in Beirut on an official visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

The visit started with a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

During the day, the Russian delegation is expected to hold talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, as well as with other Lebanese officials.

The parties are set to discuss the latest developments in the middle East region and, among other things, a Russian initiative on the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The delegation earlier visited Iraq and Jordan.

