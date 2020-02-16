ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Western nations are losing their influence and credibility in global politics over double standards and betrayal of own principles, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday following the Munich Security Conference.

The three-day conference, which ended in Munich earlier in the day, saw the US secretary of state and the French president clash over the assessment of the West's role. While Mike Pompeo said that "the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over-exaggerated" and the "West is winning," Emmanuel Macron reiterated his warning about the "weakening of the West."

"In the global world system, the weight and influence of the West is decreasing. It is obsessed only with itself, there is no consensus there.

The second reason why the West's influence has reduced is that it has begun destroying the very principles on which it stands - democracy and human rights. Islamophobia and a policy of double standards are manifesting themselves. That is why the credibility of the West's policy is declining," Cavusoglu told Turkish reporters, as broadcast by the NTV channel.

According to the diplomat, Asia is now becoming a global power as "more than 50 percent" of the world economy is concentrated there, with the figure only growing.

If the West wants to maintain its global positions, it should seriously revise its policy and make efforts to preserve its own values, Cavusoglu added.