Top US General Says About Half Of Afghanistan District Centers Under Taliban Control

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) About half of the district centers in Afghanistan are under the control of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"As of today, more or less, I guess it's about 212, 214, it's in that range, the district centers are in Taliban control, it's about half of the 419 that are out there," Milley told reporters.

Milley said it appears the momentum is on the side of the Taliban since they have seized a significant amount of territory over the last six months, however, they have not taken over any of the 34 provincial capitals.

