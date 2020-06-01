UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Prosecutor Says FBI Will Go After Antifa 'Agitators' Blamed For Unrest

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Top US Prosecutor Says FBI Will Go After Antifa 'Agitators' Blamed for Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr blamed left-leaning anti-fascists for hijacking otherwise peaceful anti-racism rallies and promised they would be hunted down by the FBI.

"The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly," he said in a statement.

Barr said that the Justice Department was using a network of 56 regional FBI joint terrorism task forces to identify and arrest Antifa "instigators.

"

"Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law," he said.

This comes after President Donald Trump said the US government would designate Antifa, a loosely affiliated group without national leadership, as a terrorist organization after repeatedly blaming "radical left" for stoking unrest over George Floyd's death.

Related Topics

Terrorist Protest Trump George FBI Government

Recent Stories

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

18 minutes ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

48 minutes ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 ne ..

3 hours ago

Gulf’s Red Crescent Societies initiatives effect ..

3 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi surgeons perform Mitral ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.