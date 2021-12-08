UrduPoint.com

Torture Of Terror Suspects At Gitmo Undermines Every Aspect Of Prosecutions- Chief Counsel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:42 AM

Torture of Terror Suspects at Gitmo Undermines Every Aspect of Prosecutions- Chief Counsel

Torture and other forms of "enhanced interrogations" of terror suspects in the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay undermine all aspects of the prosecution against them, Chief Defense Counsel for Military Commissions John Baker said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Torture and other forms of "enhanced interrogations" of terror suspects in the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay undermine all aspects of the prosecution against them, Chief Defense Counsel for Military Commissions John Baker said on Tuesday.

"Torture impacts and undermines every aspect of these prosecutions," Baker said in a written testimony at the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Established by President George W. Bush in 2002, the detention facility has long been criticized for severe mistreatment and abuse of detainees amid repeated calls to close it. Former President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the detention facility open indefinitely, while current President Joe Biden promised to close it.

Baker said torture was at the heart of the problems at the detention facility while achieving justice was a secondary concern.

"The United States chose to secretly detain and torture the men it now seeks to punish. From the beginning, justice was an afterthought," he said.

Baker noted that US intelligence officials often openly threatened the detainees, saying they will never go to court just and the world will never know what is happening in the detention facility.

"When the cases did land in court or military commission, the government was well aware of the consequences of the black-site and other Guantanamo abuse," he added.

In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close down the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for good and it is working to transfer the remaining detainees out, but has not set a deadline to effectuate the closure.

Related Topics

Senate World George W. Bush Threatened White House Trump Guantanamo United States July All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

57 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

57 minutes ago
 Experts for finding out technology based solutions ..

Experts for finding out technology based solutions to address water issues

19 seconds ago
 Entertainers asked to register with Arts Councils ..

Entertainers asked to register with Arts Councils by Dec 31

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.