Total of 21 Officers Detained in Sudan for Participating in Coup Attempt - Armed Forces

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Twenty-one officers and some soldiers were detained in Sudan for their engagement in the attempted military coup, the country's armed forces said on Tuesday.

"The situation was brought under control. Most of the participants of the thwarted coup were detained, including 21 officers and some non-commissioned officers and soldiers," the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement.