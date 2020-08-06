UrduPoint.com
Total Of 64 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Total of 64 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A total of 64 forest fires - up from 39 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 500 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 64 forest fires on an area of 524 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 5, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 39 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 410 hectares.

