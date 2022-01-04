UrduPoint.com

Traffic Accident In Tanzania Leaves 14 People Dead, 22 Injured - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Traffic Accident in Tanzania Leaves 14 People Dead, 22 Injured - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Fourteen people have died and 22 got injured when a car rammed into a crowd in southern Tanzania, the country's presidential office said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred late on Sunday in the village of Lidumbe in the southeastern Mtwara region.

"The cause of the traffic accident ... was the driver a Scania car, who exceeded the speed limit and, having lost control of the car, crashed into people, resulting in deaths and 22 people getting injured," the office said in a statement, citing the local police chief.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her condolences over the deadly accident.

