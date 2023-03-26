Train Collision in Romania Leaves 1 Killed, 4 Injured - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) A shunting locomotive crashed into a passenger train in the Romanian city of Galati on Sunday, killing one person and injuring four others, Romanian media reported.

The incident occurred overnight at the Galati train station, the Digi 24 news portal reported. As a result of the collision, three Romanian railroad employees and one passenger were trapped inside a partly crushed passenger car. A female controller who was at the scene suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized, but died at a medical facility, the report said.

Preliminary tests showed the locomotive's speedometer was stuck at 47 miles (75 kilometers) per hour, while the driver said the vehicle had suddenly accelerated and the braking system had not worked.

Alcohol tests showed that the driver and railroad workers were not drunk, the news portal reported.

The Romanian authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

This is the second train collision in Romania in two weeks. On March 13, several people were injured as a result of emergency braking of a passenger train heading to Bucharest. The train's driver tried to prevent a collision with a freight train on the tracks, which had stopped due to a technical fault, but could not avoid the collision.