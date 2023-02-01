Transneft Reports About Attempt to Shell Oil Pumping Station of Druzhba Pipeline Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

There was an attempt to shell the Novozybkov oil pumping station of the Druzhba oil pipeline on January 31, no one was injured as a result of the incident, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) There was an attempt to shell the Novozybkov oil pumping station of the Druzhba oil pipeline on January 31, no one was injured as a result of the incident, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik

Media reported earlier in the day that a Ukrainian rocket fell near the Novozybkov oil pumping station in the Bryansk region.

"Last night, an attempt was made to shell the Novozybkov oil pumping station. The station is used at peak loads on the Druzhba oil pipeline on a one-time basis ... As a result of a shell hitting the territory of the station, there were no victims, the damage is being repaired by the repair team," Demin said, adding that the pipeline is operating normally.