Tributes Paid To Allama Muhammad Iqbal At Pakistan Academy Of Letters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:17 PM

Tributes paid to Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Pakistan Academy of Letters

Rich tributes were paid to Allama Muhammad Iqbal at literary seminar titled "Fikr-e-Iqbal Mein Sainsi Shaoor", organized by "Bazm-e-Fikre e-Iqbal Pakistan on Tuesday here at conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Eminent scholar Iftikhar Arif, Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) was the chief guest on the occasion. While Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the seminar.

The literary session was also attended by eminent scholars including Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Aali, Ijazul Haq Ijaz, Idress Azad, Fateh Muhammad Malik and Dr. Muhammad Qamar Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Pakistan foundation enlighten with the scientific consciousness of Allama Muhammmad Iqbal.

He said the Allama had beautifully presented scientific philosophy in his poetry, adding that it was wide scope for the Ummat-e-Muslima.

He said that we needed to follow the philosophy of Allama Iqbal being a Muslim.

Chief guest Iftikhar Arif said tha Allama Muhammad Iqbal was great scholar and thinker of 20th century.

He wrote poetry in urdu and Persian. "Allama Iqbal presented Islamic philosophy in English" he said. He said that Allama Iqbal was personally took part in the awareness of Muslim.

He said the Allama also presented ideology of Pakistan in "Khutba Allabad".

Eminent scholar, Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Aali, Ijazul Haq Ijaz, Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Idress Azad and Dr. Qamar Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to the literary contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

