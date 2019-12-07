UrduPoint.com
Tripoli Wants Berlin Process To Succeed, Warns About Divisions Among Actors - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

Libya is placing its hopes on the Berlin process, but believes that an agreement will be very hard to reach, given all the existing divisions among key players, Mohamed Taher Syala, the minister of foreign affairs of Tripoli-based Government of National Accord of Libya, said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Libya is placing its hopes on the Berlin process, but believes that an agreement will be very hard to reach, given all the existing divisions among key players, Mohamed Taher Syala, the minister of foreign affairs of Tripoli-based Government of National Accord of Libya, said on Saturday.

German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza announced in September that Germany had begun consultations on a Libya peace conference after Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed that key nations should gather in Berlin to seek a solution to the eight-year-long crisis.

"We are placing many hopes on the Berlin process.

But it will be difficult to reach an agreement in the Berlin process with all the divisions," the Libyan foreign minister said at the Mediterranean Dialogues 2019 conference in Rome.

He went on to elaborate a bit further on the issue.

"There are many divisions in the Security Council, the Arab League and even in Europe," the minister said.

Libya is currently ruled by two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and its west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.

