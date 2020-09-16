Tropical Storm Teddy in Northern Atlantic Intensifies Into Hurricane - US Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Teddy, which has been raging in the Northern Atlantic for several days, has strengthened into a hurricane with the wind speed reaching 85 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Tropical Storm Teddy, which has been raging in the Northern Atlantic for several days, has strengthened into a hurricane with the wind speed reaching 85 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Wednesday.

"#Teddy has quickly strengthened into a hurricane with 85 mph sustained winds," the NHC wrote on Twitter.

Later, the center reported that the hurricane had intensified with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

"Teddy Now a Category 2 Hurricane, Forecast to Become a Category 4 Later This Week," the NHC added.

Apart from Teddy, another hurricane, Sally, has been raging off the US coast since Monday. Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida due to approaching Hurricane Sally.