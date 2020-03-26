Trudeau Appoints New Canadian Ambassador to US - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Kirsten Hillman has been appointed to head up Canada's diplomatic mission in the United States, a statement from the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Office said on Thursday.

Hillman has served as Acting Ambassador to the United States since David MacNaughton's resigned at the end of August 2019.

"Today, we are announcing Kirsten Hillman as our country's next Ambassador to the United States," Trudeau said in the statement. "She combines exceptional knowledge and skills, and is a gifted diplomat. Ms. Hillman will remain a trusted advisor, friend, and counsellor in Washington and is our point person with Congress and the US administration. I know that Canadians will be well represented by her."

Hillman had served as the Deputy Ambassador in the United States for two years between 2017 and 2019, and has been part of several trade deal negotiations, including as chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Hillman assumes the role at a difficult time, as both the United States and Canada struggle to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) - all non-essential travel between two neighboring nations was suspended earlier this month - while preserving the deeply integrated supply chains, which facilitate over $1.7 billion in daily trade.

The United States has also been without an ambassador in Ottawa since August when Kelly Craft was confirmed as US Ambassador to the United Nations. In February, US President Donald Trump announced that he intends to appoint Aldona Wos as the US envoy in Canada.