Trudeau, Jordan King Urge Against Steps Undermining 2-State Solution For Israel, Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jordanian King Abdullah II emphasized the need to cease all unilateral provocative steps that undermine a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the prime minister's office said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jordanian King Abdullah II emphasized the need to cease all unilateral provocative steps that undermine a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"His Majesty and the Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and Gaza. They stressed the importance of increasing efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive Middle East peace on the basis of the two-state solution. They emphasized the need to stop all unilateral and provocative measures that undermine the two-state solution, increase tension, and lead to violence," the statement said.

The two leaders called for renewed peace negotiations that will ensure an independent, "viable," and sovereign Palestinian state, coexisting with Israel in peace and in accordance with international law, the statement added.

Trudeau agreed with King Abdullah II on the importance of preserving the status-quo in Jerusalem and at its holy sites, adding that Canada supports Jordan's custodianship of the latter.

Trudeau is hosting the Jordanian king as he visits Ottawa from January 26-27.

