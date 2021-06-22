Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Control Laws

The Canadian government will introduce new gun control measures in the coming weeks, including strengthened background checks for gun buyers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Canadian government will introduce new gun control measures in the coming weeks, including strengthened background checks for gun buyers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Today, [Public Safety Minister Bill] Blair will announce additional common-sense measures that will help gun violence in Canada," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

Background checks will encompass an applicant's entire life, not just the past five years, Trudeau said, adding that the government will also include additional record-keeping requirements and limitations on transport of firearms.

The announcement comes amid a rise in gun violence in Canada's largest cities, including a recent shooting at a birthday party in Toronto that left three children and two adults injured.