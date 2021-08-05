Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he is hopeful an impending strike by Canadian border agents and staff can be averted through negotiations at the bargaining table

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he is hopeful an impending strike by Canadian border agents and staff can be averted through negotiations at the bargaining table.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served the government of Canada a strike notice on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the trade organizations, citing the lack of redress for "toxic" working conditions and the absence of contracts for unionized workers for over three years.

"We are hopeful we are going to be able to settle this at the bargaining table," Trudeau told reporters at a campaign-style stop in Montreal, citing that the government's ability to renegotiate contracts with several groups of public sector workers in recent years.

The two sides are currently in mediation trying to hammer out a last-minute deal before job action is set to begin on early Friday morning, according to Trudeau.

The unions have warned travelers to brace for long lineups and lengthy delays beginning on Friday, which could be accentuated by the influx of Americans, who will be allowed to enter Canada for discretionary purposes as of August 9.

Throughout the potential strike, border services employees will be operating on a work-to-rule basis - only carrying out duties they were trained and mandated to do - at all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.