UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can Be Settled At Bargaining Table

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:46 PM

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he is hopeful an impending strike by Canadian border agents and staff can be averted through negotiations at the bargaining table

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he is hopeful an impending strike by Canadian border agents and staff can be averted through negotiations at the bargaining table.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) served the government of Canada a strike notice on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the trade organizations, citing the lack of redress for "toxic" working conditions and the absence of contracts for unionized workers for over three years.

"We are hopeful we are going to be able to settle this at the bargaining table," Trudeau told reporters at a campaign-style stop in Montreal, citing that the government's ability to renegotiate contracts with several groups of public sector workers in recent years.

The two sides are currently in mediation trying to hammer out a last-minute deal before job action is set to begin on early Friday morning, according to Trudeau.

The unions have warned travelers to brace for long lineups and lengthy delays beginning on Friday, which could be accentuated by the influx of Americans, who will be allowed to enter Canada for discretionary purposes as of August 9.

Throughout the potential strike, border services employees will be operating on a work-to-rule basis - only carrying out duties they were trained and mandated to do - at all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Job Alliance Justin Trudeau August Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

2 minutes ago
 PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission ..

PEMRA approves two years landing rights permission to education channels on zero ..

2 minutes ago
 Patients Blocked From Leaving Yemen Due to Permane ..

Patients Blocked From Leaving Yemen Due to Permanent Airport Closure - NGO

2 minutes ago
 Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

2 minutes ago
 All political parties united on Kashmir issue desp ..

All political parties united on Kashmir issue despite political differences: Far ..

43 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.