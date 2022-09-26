Trudeau Says Will Visit This Week Areas Affected by Hurricane Fiona

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday vowed to visit this week the territories affected by hurricane Fiona

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday vowed to visit this week the territories affected by hurricane Fiona.

"I will be visiting the affected regions as soon as possible this week. I want all people in the Atlantic provinces and Eastern Quebec to know that we are here for you," Trudeau said.

The prime minister urged Canadians to support people affected by the hurricane and donate money to the Canadian Red Cross.

"Our government will match your donations over the next 30 days" Trudeau said.

The prime minister also promised that the Canadian authorities will work with telecommunications providers to restore telephonic lines.

On Saturday, Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada causing damage to property and blackouts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said earlier on Monday that a 73-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend has been found dead.

According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half-a-million Canadians were left without electricity.