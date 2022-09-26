UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Will Visit This Week Areas Affected By Hurricane Fiona

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Trudeau Says Will Visit This Week Areas Affected by Hurricane Fiona

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday vowed to visit this week the territories affected by hurricane Fiona

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday vowed to visit this week the territories affected by hurricane Fiona.

"I will be visiting the affected regions as soon as possible this week. I want all people in the Atlantic provinces and Eastern Quebec to know that we are here for you," Trudeau said.

The prime minister urged Canadians to support people affected by the hurricane and donate money to the Canadian Red Cross.

"Our government will match your donations over the next 30 days" Trudeau said.

The prime minister also promised that the Canadian authorities will work with telecommunications providers to restore telephonic lines.

On Saturday, Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada causing damage to property and blackouts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said earlier on Monday that a 73-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend has been found dead.

According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half-a-million Canadians were left without electricity.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Electricity Canada Visit Justin Trudeau Money Women All Government

Recent Stories

Snowden Did Not Serve in Russian Army, Not Subject ..

Snowden Did Not Serve in Russian Army, Not Subject to Partial Mobilization - Law ..

1 minute ago
 World pharmacist day celebrated in Badin

World pharmacist day celebrated in Badin

1 minute ago
 Jamali extends sorrow over helicopter crash

Jamali extends sorrow over helicopter crash

19 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue spray carried out in different areas o ..

Anti-dengue spray carried out in different areas of Latifabad

19 minutes ago
 Minister lauds NHMP performance

Minister lauds NHMP performance

19 minutes ago
 DG, SBP chairs meeting to discuss ways to increase ..

DG, SBP chairs meeting to discuss ways to increase revenue of Board

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.