Trump Admin Rescinds Order Barring Foreign Students Who Take Courses Online - Atty Gen.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Trump administration has walked back an order that barred foreign students who take only online courses at American colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday.

"ICE is rescinding its rule that threatens to deport international students, a day after we filed our lawsuit. This is why we sue. The rule was illegal and the Trump Administration knew they didn't have a chance. They may try this again. We will be ready," Healey, who led a coalition of state attorneys general who challenged the rule, said via Twitter.