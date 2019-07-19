UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls On Other Nations To Protect Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump Calls on Other Nations To Protect Ships in Strait Of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United States wants nations around the world to join forces to safeguard ships as they transit through the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Thursday after a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the vital waterway.

"We also call on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the Strait and to work with us in the future," Trump said.

Related Topics

Drone World Trump United States

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

54 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

55 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

55 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

55 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.