Trump Calls on Other Nations To Protect Ships in Strait Of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United States wants nations around the world to join forces to safeguard ships as they transit through the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Thursday after a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the vital waterway.

"We also call on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the Strait and to work with us in the future," Trump said.